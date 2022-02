In a feature-length London interview with the Times, Daniel Harding talks through his decision to become a part-time commercial pilot with the Air France airline. “The weird thing about conducting is that I can spend an enormous number of weeks away from home but still have a lot of time to myself,” he says. “In Stockholm, for instance, we rehearse from 10am to 2.30pm each day. So I realised I had hours each afternoon when I could be challenging my brain instead of watching Netflix or wandering round the park.”

