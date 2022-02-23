ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

2 in custody following shooting in DeLand

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BedPt_0eMUcnBs00

DELAND, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting in DeLand.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The person was shot in the 800 block of West Volusia Avenue, near Highland Park around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said that while they responded to the area, another call came in about a person shot in the 700 block of West Euclid Avenue.

Officers said the calls were related.

A person who lived on West Euclid was hurt in the shooting. They were taken to a hospital for further medical treatment.

Law enforcement officers said they saw a car in the area matching the suspect vehicle description.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and DeLand police were able to stop the car and took two people into custody

See a map of the scene below.

READ: Blue Alert: What does it mean in Florida?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Strangers chase down man who stole car with 3-year-old inside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Good Samaritans are being credited with helping police in Portland, Oregon, after they chased down a man accused of stealing a car with a child inside. In a news release, police said a woman called them Friday morning saying someone jumped into her running car and drove away while her 3-year-old son was in the back seat. The boy’s father, who was with the mother, got into a separate car and followed the man, using his car to crash into the stolen car.
PORTLAND, OR
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man accused of stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. Authorities said Carlitos Peralta worked as the warehouse manager for Covid Clinic in Santa Ana. The business has seven warehouses nationwide where COVID-19 tests are stored for shipping to clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools, hotels and other customers, officials said.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stream Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court martial for arson, the Navy said Friday. Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays, 20, faces two counts in military court for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard the amphibious assault ship as the fire burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy