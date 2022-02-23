2 in custody following shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting in DeLand.

The person was shot in the 800 block of West Volusia Avenue, near Highland Park around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said that while they responded to the area, another call came in about a person shot in the 700 block of West Euclid Avenue.

Officers said the calls were related.

A person who lived on West Euclid was hurt in the shooting. They were taken to a hospital for further medical treatment.

Law enforcement officers said they saw a car in the area matching the suspect vehicle description.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and DeLand police were able to stop the car and took two people into custody

