Performing Arts

What Carnegie Hall pays the Vienna Philharmonic

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

The New York Times, in a generally uninformative piece on the collapse of international orchestra touring, has come up with one interesting...

fox40jackson.com

Putin supporter Valery Gergiev out of Vienna Philharmonic US tour

Valery Gergiev, a conductor who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not lead the Vienna Philharmonic in a five-concert U.S. tour that starts at Carnegie Hall Friday night. The 68-year-old Russian conductor is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the White Nights Festival...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

A death in Procol Harum

The death was announced today of singer-songwriter Gary Brooker, co-author of Procul Harum’s A Whiter Shade of Pale, one of the most influential tracks of its day. Brooker was 76 and had been suffering from cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall debut for Arab-Jewish chamber orchestra

Israel’s first professional orchestra of Arab and Jewish musicians will make its first US appearance on March 18 at Carnegie Hall. The Galilee Chamber Orchestra, with artistic director, Saleem Ashkar, will give the annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert, with Joshua Bell as soloist. The concert will be aired on...
MUSIC
WSAV-TV

Afrofuturism showcased at Carnegie Hall in 2-month festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Afrofuturism is getting a spotlight at Carnegie Hall as the bastion of New York City music and culture takes another step toward normalcy. Grammy Award winner Flying Lotus, also known as FlyLo, makes his Carnegie debut Saturday night to open a two-month Afrofuturism festival, which includes more than 80 events at the hall and partnering institutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Day

Friends & Neighbors: Montville high schooler performs at Carnegie Hall

Ava Meislitzer, a student at Montville High School, has been selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Meislitzer performed soprano recently with the Honors Performance Series Concert Choir. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.
MONTVILLE, CT
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Carnegie Hall drops Gergiev

The hall announced tonight that, in consultation with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, it has agreed that Valery Gergiev should not conduct this weekend, nor should Denis Matsuev appear as soloist. Both are close associates and apoligists for President Putin. Gergiev will be replaced by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. A great...
ENTERTAINMENT
Marietta Daily Journal

Prominent Putin-supporting Russian classical stars not performing at Carnegie Hall this weekend

NEW YORK — Carnegie Hall is saying “nyet” to two prominent, Putin-supporting musicians who were supposed to perform at the vaunted concert space this weekend. “Recent world events” have booted prominent Russian conductor and Russian President Vladimir Putin pal Valery Gergiev off the world-renowned stage, where he will not conduct the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, the venue said Thursday.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Major leak: Jaap, Honeck and Duncan Ward to conduct Met’s next season

A usually reliable fan channel has obtained a full rundown of the Metropolitan Opera’s next season, well ahead of official release. Among the highlights are some unexpected conductors, among them the very young British conductor Duncan Ward (pictured), the well-connected Keri-Lynn Wilson doing Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Jaap Van Zweden most fittingly taking on The Flying-out Dutchman and Nathalie Stutzmann conducting The Magic Flute.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Berlin Philharmonic loses its first US player

The first American-born player of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra will play his last concerts this weekend. Stefan de Leval Jezierski, 67, has held the third horn seat since 1978. There will be a farewell party for him after Mahler’s second symphony. Stefan, originally from Boston, will continue to play...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall Cancels Concerts Featuring Valery Gergiev & Mariinsky Orchestra

(Photo by Valeri Guérguiev) Carnegie Hall has canceled all performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra with Valery Gergiev scheduled for this May. The Russian orchestra was set to perform on May 3 and 4. In a statement, Carnegie Hall stated that the cancelation was due to recent world events and ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Barbara Hannigan gets hitched to London Symphony Orchestra

The Canadian singer-conductor has just been named LSO Associate Artist for the next three years. Associate Artist is a new role created by the LSO to sit alongside the LSO’s family of conductors. Associate Artists are musicians with distinct influences, quality and style that add diversity and richness to the LSO, creating their own programmes in collaboration with the Orchestra and contributing to the repertoire choices for other programmes throughout the Season.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ecuador mourns music director, 66

The death has been comunicated of Álvaro Manzano, Principal Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ecuador from 1985 to 2001. He was also Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra of the Dominican Republic.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Covent Garden bans the Bolshoi

“A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall replaces Putin pianist

Denis Matsuev has been fired. His replacement is a Chopin winner:. Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra today jointly announced that pianist Seong-Jin Cho will step in for Denis Matsuev, performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall tonight, Friday, February 25 at 8:00 p.m. This evening’s all-Rachmaninoff program is the first of three performances with Maestro Nézet-Séguin and the orchestra taking place at Carnegie Hall this weekend with concerts also scheduled for Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. As announced yesterday, Yannick Nézet-Séguin replaces Valery Gergiev for these concerts.
MUSIC

