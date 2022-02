SAN JOSE (KPIX) — In a high-tech debut, San Jose State University launched the South Bay’s first “autonomous retail store”, where shoppers take the items, exit the premises, and are charged automatically later. “Tap, grab and go. That way they spend zero time at the checkout system,” said Raymond Luu, Associate Director of Commercial Services for San Jose State University. At the Ginger Market, located in the ground floor of MacQuarrie Hall, the university has removed the cashier and self checkout stations, and retrofitted the ceiling with an array of cameras and sensors from San Francisco-based Standard AI. The cameras triangulate a...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO