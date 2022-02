The Pinewood girls basketball team played in its eighth consecutive Central Coast Section Open Division final Friday, losing to Mitty 66-54 at the Kaiser Center in Santa Cruz. Mitty, which won its sixth Open title in the past seven years and seventh overall, has played Pinewood in nine of the 10 Open tournaments and owns an 8-1 lead in the series.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO