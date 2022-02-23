Waymo’s Bay Area depot is a glimpse of autonomous vehicle future
By RYAN FISHER AND ANDREW GRANT
Biloxi Sun Herald
3 days ago
They say seeing is believing. On a brisk and sunny February morning, a ride around San Francisco in a Waymo fully autonomous vehicle and a walk around the company’s depot was indeed eye-opening. I’m Ryan Fisher, and along with my colleague Andrew Grant, we saw a trip to...
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is exploring autonomous trucking technology, with help from Google's former self-driving car project. The Eden Prairie-based logistics company said Wednesday morning that it will partner with Waymo, the the autonomous-driving technology company owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc., on a series of pilot tests of Waymo's self-driving trucks carrying freight for C.H. Robinson customers.
Vinod Kumar, Associate Director of Tata Communications. You can now hitch a free ride in a driverless vehicle on the streets of San Francisco. Waymo, Google’s self-driving car company, has begun product testing in real road conditions — a breakthrough for autonomous vehicle technology. These vehicles could unleash new development, not seen since the dawn of the Internet. The impact on how we live and work could be as transformative as when Henry Ford had the first assembly line in the last century.
We’re on the edge of a major social shift in mobility. Autonomous vehicles are going to change our lives. Commutes will be unrecognizable, cities will change, and industries reshaped. We’re still a long way away from that — but companies are edging ever closer. There are prime...
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares may have sold off this week after it posted earnings and guidance that weren't up to investors' expectations, likely due to margin concerns, but the chip company will be a big beneficiary as eventually, every vehicle on the road becomes electric and has some autonomous capabilities. Cowen...
Employees and visitors to ChargePoint’s headquarters in Campbell would be forgiven if they get a peaceful, easy feeling as they approach the entrance. Or if they suddenly feel the need for a kayak. That’s because ChargePoint enlisted Bay Area climate artist Sukey Bryan last year to create a temporary...
Although a continent away, many Ukrainian Americans — along with tech companies — are directly affected by Russian President Vladimir Putin invading the neighboring country. In the Bay Area — where the population nears 10,000 and is largely clustered around San Francisco, Fremont, northern San Jose and the...
AutoNation (AN) - Get AutoNation, Inc. Report will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. CEO Mike Manley made the announcement during the company's analysts call, pointing to all the learning...
Here's news that won't get unanimous support from owners of vehicles that include driver-assistance systems enabling the cars to carry out certain maneuvers by themselves. The Utah Senate, following the local House of Representatives, has passed a law penalizing drivers who are arrested for driving under the influence even with the systems activated.
This newly build Woodside estate, which was just finished in 2022, is asking for $110 million. We are back to live and in person events! Hosted at the Marriott San Jose, we've set aside some time for networking before and after the event, as well as breakfast during the event.
McDonald’s plant-based burger is finally available in the Bay Area. After test-marketing McPlant at eight restaurants across the United States, the company on Monday expanded the offering to 600 restaurants nationwide, including about 240 in the Bay Area, for a limited time. The widespread rollout comes nearly three years...
On Wednesday, Google LLC., the Alphabet Inc-owned tech conglomerate, issues a statement saying that the Mountain View, California-headquartered tech titan had offered its Bay Area employees an option to return back to offices whenever possible, as pandemic cases markedly ease in the United States. A spokesperson for Google LLC said...
Living in the city doesn’t come cheap. If you’re looking for a place to live with a set home price in mind, it should be known that the average home value in the Seattle metro area in Washington is roughly around $1 million, according to KING 5 News.
It’s been an interesting past few years for Nvidia. Amid its failed attempts to purchase Arm from Softbank, the GPU maker has been ramping up production to help deal with the chip shortage. It's even building a giant AI research computer with Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, which Nvidia recently usurped as the 7th largest company in the US.
Click here to read the full article. On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines for masking in public spaces, relieving most shoppers of face-covering requirements.
