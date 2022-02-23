ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern reveals secret to marriage success

By Nicky Morris
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern has opened up about married life with her director husband Simon Curtis, revealing that humour is the key. During a recent interview with Woman & Home, the Lady Cora actress detailed the moment she realised that Simon was the one for her. WATCH: The...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Gardner
Person
Elizabeth Mcgovern
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's new trailer hints trouble is ahead for this beloved couple

Downton Abbey's highly-anticipated sequel film, A New Era, has released a brand new trailer – but it seems fans have noticed a detail that hints at "trouble in paradise" for one beloved couple. The new clip, released on Tuesday, sees many favourite characters return including Robert and Cora Crawley...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#Marriages#Woman Home#The Secret Conversations#The Riverside Studios
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William's 6 marriage secrets revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021, twenty years after they met at the University of St Andrews. So it's safe to say that they have learnt some tips and tricks along the way to make their relationship stronger than ever. Prince William's wife...
RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe Had the ‘Worst Table Read’ Ever for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Ah, the heartbreak when two good-looking people don’t have chemistry! According to “My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan, the 1997 rom-com would have looked very different had Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe connected during the audition process. “I don’t know what went wrong,” Hogan said in an excerpt of Scott Meslow’s book “From Hollywood With Love,” as reported by Vulture. “It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced.” Hogan, who had been pushing for Crowe to play Roberts’ love interest, added that megastar Roberts had casting approval. “No one was getting in this movie if Julia didn’t approve,” Hogan said....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bridget Fonda Photographed In Public For 1st Time In 12 Years: See 90s Actress Running Errands

The retired actress looked completely different in her first public sighting since 2009 and almost two decades since she decided to retire from acting. Bridget Fonda was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday January 26. The 58-year-old former actress was seen running errands with her adorable dog, while she carried a few essentials, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The photos were the first time she was publicly photographed since 2009, when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of Inglorious Basterds with her husband of almost 19 years Danny Elfman, 68.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager's latest outfit choice divides fans

Jenna Bush Hager and her co-host Hoda Kotb made some bold fashion choices during their latest appearance on their morning show but they didn't delight everyone. The Today with Hoda and Jenna stars pulled out all the stops in outfits which were described as "fierce" and the show shared images of the duo on Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile’: Film Review

One of the most frequent questions asked by critics of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 Murder on the Orient Express remake was “Why?” While the Agatha Christie adaptation approximated the grandeur and opulence of Sidney Lumet’s all-star 1974 original with a classicist’s reverence, the excitement and intrigue of watching a stellar cast dressed in dazzling 1930s finery as a killer steadily thins their ranks was muted by synthetic CG-heavy visuals and the intrusive self-infatuation of Branagh as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. Nevertheless, audiences didn’t seem to mind and the film made a whopping $352 million worldwide. The good news about Branagh’s return...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Hugh Bonneville's appearance in new Downton Abbey trailer sparks fan reaction

Hugh Bonneville shared the brand new trailer for the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel – and fans couldn't help but comment on his slimmed down physique and tanned complexion!. The actor wrote on Instagram alongside the latest trailer: "Ooooh look - new trailer for the second Downton Abbey film. Launches in UK cinemas on 29th April and in North America on May 20."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy