Martha ‘Alice’ Barham Graham, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN died February 20, 2022.

Alice was born in Lewisburg, TN, and was the daughter of the late, Charles Edward and Madge Marie Spencer Barham.

She was retired from the State of Tennessee, Department of Education, and Hartman Luggage.

She was preceded in death by her son, Derrick Thomas Coward, and brother-in-law, Bob Thomas.

She is survived by:

Husband – Milton C. Graham

Son – Dr. Wayne T. (Towanna) Coward

Siblings – Dr. Nolan (Carolyn) Barham, Nadine Bruner, Marie Thomas, Eddie (Judy) Barham, and Mary Jane (Jim) Woomer

Granddaughters – Connor Coward and Carson Coward

Several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Glenn Bowers officiating. Interment will be conducted at 3 p.m. at Old Orchard Cemetery in Petersburg, TN. Beloved nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Martha ‘Alice’ Barham Graham appeared first on Wilson County Source .