ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Martha ‘Alice’ Barham Graham

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Martha ‘Alice’ Barham Graham, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN died February 20, 2022.

Alice was born in Lewisburg, TN, and was the daughter of the late, Charles Edward and Madge Marie Spencer Barham.

She was retired from the State of Tennessee, Department of Education, and Hartman Luggage.

She was preceded in death by her son, Derrick Thomas Coward, and brother-in-law, Bob Thomas.

She is survived by:
Husband – Milton C. Graham
Son – Dr. Wayne T. (Towanna) Coward
Siblings – Dr. Nolan (Carolyn) Barham, Nadine Bruner, Marie Thomas, Eddie (Judy) Barham, and Mary Jane (Jim) Woomer
Granddaughters – Connor Coward and Carson Coward
Several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Glenn Bowers officiating. Interment will be conducted at 3 p.m. at Old Orchard Cemetery in Petersburg, TN. Beloved nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Martha ‘Alice’ Barham Graham appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

Kyiv woke Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets to find the Ukrainian government was still in control of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, TN
Obituaries
City
Lewisburg, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
State
Tennessee State
Mount Juliet, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
The Associated Press

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies all announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Thomas
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
125
Followers
401
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy