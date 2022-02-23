ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colder weather returns for the midweek forecast

By Emily Frazzini
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will fall back towards our seasonal average today with a high in the low 30’s. Temperatures will dramatically drop around daybreak and we will be sitting in the 30’s for most...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Colder weather is coming: Here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was supposed to be a cold and snowy season as we entered the second of two La Niña winters in the Inland Northwest. So far though it’s been a tale of two halves. The past six weeks were warm and dry. The six weeks...
SPOKANE, WA
CW33

Cold temps for North Texas on Tuesday, winter weather expected midweek

DALLAS (KDAF) — After a warm weekend and some storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, a cold front and some winter weather are on the way for North Texas. That cold front will be moving through the area on Tuesday which will push temperatures down into the 30s and 40s. Some light freezing rain will possibly develop west of I-35 into Wednesday morning and conditions will then worsen through the day across the area, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
News 12

Stormy weather moves out; colder temps remain

This weekend will be sunny and dry, but brisk and colder. Saturday will be bright with highs only in the low-30s. Next week looks fairly quiet, but on the cold side. Late Tuesday into Tuesday night, there may be some scattered rain and snow showers. On Thursday, it will be cloudy with a system sliding off just to the south.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Freezing Rain#Emilyfrazzwfmj
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Day: Wildfire concerns ahead of midweek winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a chilly morning will quickly transition into a spring-like afternoon as wake-up temperatures in the 30s soar into the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Today’s weather worry is the wind and associated wildfire concern. South winds between...
WICHITA, KS
CBS 46

Forecast: Storms move out by dawn; Colder Friday

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds will move out before dawn on Friday. It will be windy and chilly with temps struggling to get to 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sun this weekend with gradually moderating temperatures. Friday Forecast. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny by late in the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 59

Bright sun returns; Midweek warm-up on the way

Another cold start this morning with lows in the lower teens, under dry conditions and clearing sky. Although scattered clouds will linger this morning, sunshine will build through the day, along with light southwest winds. This combination will help move our temperatures to more tolerable levels by late afternoon. Highs should reach the lower 30s…still below seasonal averages but definitely in a better direction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS 46

Forecast: Much colder and windy Sunday

A substantial change came for the second half of the weekend. A strong cold front moved through Georgia this morning bringing much colder conditions for today and Valentine's Day. Sunday Forecast. Clouds early then becoming mostly sunny. Windy and cold. Gusts 25-30 mph possible. Temps in the 30s in the...
GEORGIA STATE
WNEM

Scattered snow showers on Valentine's Day, messy weather potential midweek

Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan, Happy Valentine's Day! Conditions are quiet starting off the week, just cold. Snow showers return this afternoon before a quiet day Tuesday. The potential also still exists for messy weather midweek, especially messier on Thursday. Valentine's Day. Although we've had some sunshine this morning, temperatures have...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com

Valentine’s Day Forecast, Gradually Warming into Midweek

It sure was a BITTERLY cold weekend here in the Stateline. After missing the 50-degree mark by a few degrees Friday afternoon, highs both Saturday and Sunday landed 20° to 30° cooler. While the cooler-than-average streak is expected to stick around for this year’s edition of Valentine’s Day, a warmer and more moist air-mass is expected to overtake the area by the middle of the week. But before we jump into the forecast, let’s dive into the historical extremes Rockford has experienced on Valentine’s Day.
ROCKFORD, IL
WNEM

Pleasant Tuesday weather, messy midweek weather still on the table

Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your week got off to a great start yesterday!. Out the door this morning temperatures are running slightly milder than Monday morning, in the teens most places. Our wind is light & variable keeping wind chills in check this morning, but you'll still want to bundle up heading out! Skies are beginning to clear more from the north which will allow temperatures to drop slightly more before sunrise, expect numbers just below 10 degrees. A southeast wind between 5 to 10 mph today will help elevate temperatures over yesterday, highs will reach the middle and upper 20s by this afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
KTAL

Colder air briefly returns to the ArkLaTex

Colder air is invading the ArkLaTex and will stick around through Friday night. Above-normal temperatures return this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Heavy rain still looks promising next week with strong storms possible Monday. A cold end to the week: A cold front has moved through the ArkLaTex Thursday. Much...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Mild into midweek, active weather continues

High pressure providing a quiet start to the workweek. Mostly clear conditions through Monday evening. As high pressure moves east, moisture continues to build in from the west overnight. Building cloud cover late. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Warm front lifts through the region Tuesday morning. Breezy southerly...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder and cloudy

A man fell through the ice in De Pere. The Birder Players perform. The ice is never 100 percent safe. Philip Bennett owns several businesses in the Appleton area.
DE PERE, WI
WFMJ.com

Falling temperatures and clouds dominate the Friday forecast

After overnight steady rainfall and mixed precipitation, it should push east out of the Valley by daybreak. Temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid 30’s. Be careful heading out the door, driveways and side roads can be icy and slick. A few flurries will and light drizzle will remain possible for the first half of the day. A few clouds will be around during the afternoon and temperatures will even out in the 20’s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy