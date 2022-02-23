Colder weather returns for the midweek forecast

Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your week got off to a great start yesterday!. Out the door this morning temperatures are running slightly milder than Monday morning, in the teens most places. Our wind is light & variable keeping wind chills in check this morning, but you'll still want to bundle up heading out! Skies are beginning to clear more from the north which will allow temperatures to drop slightly more before sunrise, expect numbers just below 10 degrees. A southeast wind between 5 to 10 mph today will help elevate temperatures over yesterday, highs will reach the middle and upper 20s by this afternoon.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO