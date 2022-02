Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda gives it access to IP like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop, Quake, Rage, and The Evil Within, plus the studios that made most games in these various series. Whether the pricey acquisition proves to be worth the money in the long run, we'll have to see, but the potential is certainly there. That said, it sounds like one of the next Bethesda games isn't based in any of this IP, but a new IP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO