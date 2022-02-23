Sanctions on Russia, trucker convoys, trial of cops in George Floyd death: 5 things to know Wednesday

Ukraine poised to declare emergency, sanctions against Russia for invasion go into effect

Ukraine was poised to implement a 30-day state of emergency on Wednesday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called up military reservists, as Russia recognized two separatist regions as independent and appeared mobilized for major military action. President Joe Biden said Russia's actions would trigger massive sanctions , a response he has been threatening for weeks as President Vladimir Putin built up troops on Ukraine's borders. Biden announced financial sanctions on banks and Russian officials close to Putin and their sons as punishment for what he called "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." He said the U.S. would impose "full blocking" on two large Russian financial institutions and "comprehensive sanctions" on Russian debt. "That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western finance," Biden said. "It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either." The sanctions also block the newly built Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline which is not yet in operation. Additional sanctions will be put in place if Russia moves further into Ukraine, Biden said.

Convoys say they plan to shut down DC beltway; National Guard troops expected

A series of trucker protest convoys are headed for the nation's capital , and it is unclear whether the protests will bring the kind of chaos that paralyzed the Canadian capital of Ottawa for three weeks. Bob Bolus says he's leading the Freedom Convoy of trucks from Pennsylvania to Washington on Wednesday, telling Fox News he plans for a shutdown of the Capital Beltway that circles Washington, D.C. His complaints include vaccine mandates and pandemic-related restrictions. Another group of truckers, calling themselves the People's Convoy, will leave from California on Wednesday, planning for a March 5 arrival in D.C. It was unclear exactly when or where protests would take place. The D.C. government and the U.S. Capitol Police requested National Guard assistance in dealing with the convoys, and the Pentagon is expected to approve the deployment of 700 to 800 unarmed troops , a U.S. official told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Jury set to begin deliberations in trial of 3 officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights

The jury hearing the case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday, needing only to get instructions from the judge before doing so. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent a full day Tuesday in closing arguments that recapped a month of testimony and sought to sway the jury toward their view of the case. For prosecutors, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao "chose to do nothing" as a fellow officer, Derek Chauvin , squeezed the life out of Floyd. Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, said his client was "very concerned" about Floyd and suggested rolling him onto his side so he could breathe, but was rebuffed twice by Chauvin. Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said Chauvin was in charge and that police weren't adequately trained on the duty to intervene. Thao's attorney, Robert Paule, said his client thought the officers were doing what they believed was best for Floyd — holding him until paramedics arrived.

More snowy, cold weather for some, but warmer weather coming for others

While the central U.S. shivers, temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees above average over most of the East Coast over the next couple of days. Several locations could see record-breaking high temperatures from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, in the West, a separate storm that brought snow and rain to California on Tuesday will move into the central U.S. by Wednesday and Thursday, spreading more snow and ice across the region. A powerful storm continued to wreak havoc across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday as winter refused to relinquish its icy grip on the U.S. and the cold is expected to last throughout the week.

MLB, players to continue negotiations as management says deadline looms

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association will meet again Wednesday to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement . Less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players made a slight shift toward management Tuesday on their proposal for increased salary arbitration eligibility, lowering to the top 75% by service time among the group with at least two seasons in the majors but less than three. The union also asked for increases in the minor league minimum, which was $46,600 last year for a player signing his first big league contract and $93,000 for a player signing a second or later major league contract. Wednesday will be the 84th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

