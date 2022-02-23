ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sanctions on Russia, trucker convoys, trial of cops in George Floyd death: 5 things to know Wednesday

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7qFl_0eMUVKOM00

Ukraine poised to declare emergency, sanctions against Russia for invasion go into effect

Ukraine was poised to implement a 30-day state of emergency on Wednesday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called up military reservists, as Russia recognized two separatist regions as independent and appeared mobilized for major military action. President Joe Biden said Russia's actions would trigger massive sanctions , a response he has been threatening for weeks as President Vladimir Putin built up troops on Ukraine's borders. Biden announced financial sanctions on banks and Russian officials close to Putin and their sons as punishment for what he called "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." He said the U.S. would impose "full blocking" on two large Russian financial institutions and "comprehensive sanctions" on Russian debt. "That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western finance," Biden said. "It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either." The sanctions also block the newly built Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline which is not yet in operation. Additional sanctions will be put in place if Russia moves further into Ukraine, Biden said.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast :

Convoys say they plan to shut down DC beltway; National Guard troops expected

A series of trucker protest convoys are headed for the nation's capital , and it is unclear whether the protests will bring the kind of chaos that paralyzed the Canadian capital of Ottawa for three weeks. Bob Bolus says he's leading the Freedom Convoy of trucks from Pennsylvania to Washington on Wednesday, telling Fox News he plans for a shutdown of the Capital Beltway that circles Washington, D.C. His complaints include vaccine mandates and pandemic-related restrictions. Another group of truckers, calling themselves the People's Convoy, will leave from California on Wednesday, planning for a March 5 arrival in D.C. It was unclear exactly when or where protests would take place. The D.C. government and the U.S. Capitol Police requested National Guard assistance in dealing with the convoys, and the Pentagon is expected to approve the deployment of 700 to 800 unarmed troops , a U.S. official told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Jury set to begin deliberations in trial of 3 officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights

The jury hearing the case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday, needing only to get instructions from the judge before doing so. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent a full day Tuesday in closing arguments that recapped a month of testimony and sought to sway the jury toward their view of the case. For prosecutors, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao "chose to do nothing" as a fellow officer, Derek Chauvin , squeezed the life out of Floyd. Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, said his client was "very concerned" about Floyd and suggested rolling him onto his side so he could breathe, but was rebuffed twice by Chauvin. Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said Chauvin was in charge and that police weren't adequately trained on the duty to intervene. Thao's attorney, Robert Paule, said his client thought the officers were doing what they believed was best for Floyd — holding him until paramedics arrived.

More snowy, cold weather for some, but warmer weather coming for others

While the central U.S. shivers, temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees above average over most of the East Coast over the next couple of days. Several locations could see record-breaking high temperatures from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, in the West, a separate storm that brought snow and rain to California on Tuesday will move into the central U.S. by Wednesday and Thursday, spreading more snow and ice across the region. A powerful storm continued to wreak havoc across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday as winter refused to relinquish its icy grip on the U.S. and the cold is expected to last throughout the week.

MLB, players to continue negotiations as management says deadline looms

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association will meet again Wednesday to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement . Less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players made a slight shift toward management Tuesday on their proposal for increased salary arbitration eligibility, lowering to the top 75% by service time among the group with at least two seasons in the majors but less than three. The union also asked for increases in the minor league minimum, which was $46,600 last year for a player signing his first big league contract and $93,000 for a player signing a second or later major league contract. Wednesday will be the 84th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sanctions on Russia, trucker convoys, trial of cops in George Floyd death: 5 things to know Wednesday

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rob Manfred
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Canada#Russian#European#White House#Usa Today Opinion#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

398K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy