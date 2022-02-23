ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMUVCKY00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 514,039 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,968 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pittsburgh is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 258,008 infections in Allegheny County, or 21,052 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Allegheny County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 256 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Allegheny County, below the 315 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Allegheny County, PA 21,052 258,008 256 3,136
2 Westmoreland County, PA 22,031 78,155 369 1,308
3 Armstrong County, PA 22,575 14,974 491 326
4 Fayette County, PA 22,783 30,140 463 612
5 Butler County, PA 23,396 43,649 373 696
6 Beaver County, PA 23,561 39,323 416 694
7 Washington County, PA 23,990 49,790 294 610

