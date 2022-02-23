This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,517,029 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,378 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Austin County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,403 infections in Austin County, or 18,275 for every 100,000 people.

Though Austin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 230 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Austin County, compared to 225 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

