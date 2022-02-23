ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMUV3TG00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 358,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,832 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Skamania County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,439 infections in Skamania County, or 12,384 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Skamania County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 86 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Skamania County, below the 125 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Skamania County, WA 12,384 1,439 86 10
2 Multnomah County, OR 13,635 108,896 127 1,015
3 Washington County, OR 14,211 82,681 84 490
4 Columbia County, OR 14,277 7,260 146 74
5 Clackamas County, OR 14,348 58,221 125 507
6 Yamhill County, OR 16,620 17,255 180 187
7 Clark County, WA 17,810 82,885 157 730

