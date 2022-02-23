ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMUV2aX00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 242,645 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,938 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Knoxville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Morgan County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,872 infections in Morgan County, or 27,190 for every 100,000 people.

Though Morgan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Knoxville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 338 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Morgan County, above the 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Morgan County, TN 27,190 5,872 338 73
2 Knox County, TN 27,227 124,205 269 1,229
3 Union County, TN 27,233 5,254 363 70
4 Loudon County, TN 27,268 14,073 339 175
5 Anderson County, TN 28,259 21,413 400 303
6 Grainger County, TN 28,723 6,610 435 100
7 Campbell County, TN 28,866 11,456 355 141
8 Roane County, TN 29,147 15,418 406 215
9 Blount County, TN 29,853 38,344 294 378

