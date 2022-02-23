ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMUV0p500 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 203,625 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,544 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Baton Rouge, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Helena Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,810 infections in St. Helena Parish, or 17,385 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Helena Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 221 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Helena Parish, below the 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Helena Parish, LA 17,385 1,810 221 23
2 West Feliciana Parish, LA 17,487 2,689 273 42
3 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 23,467 104,215 288 1,280
4 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 24,528 5,435 393 87
5 Livingston Parish, LA 25,216 34,826 320 442
6 Iberville Parish, LA 25,580 8,430 440 145
7 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 26,206 6,777 317 82
8 Ascension Parish, LA 27,073 32,806 229 278
9 East Feliciana Parish, LA 34,038 6,637 821 160

