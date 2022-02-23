ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMUUz2A00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 255,620 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,945 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tulsa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,749 infections in Osage County, or 22,720 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 321 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 329 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, OK 22,720 10,749 321 152
2 Okmulgee County, OK 24,449 9,508 437 170
3 Pawnee County, OK 24,641 4,048 463 76
4 Creek County, OK 25,142 17,891 426 303
5 Tulsa County, OK 26,001 167,129 303 1,948
6 Wagoner County, OK 27,372 21,309 317 247
7 Rogers County, OK 27,513 24,986 379 344

America’s Most Dangerous States

Violent crime — a broad category of offenses that includes robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — is on the rise in the United States. According to FBI data, there were a total of 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020, or 388 for every 100,000 people — a 5% increase from 2019.  The uptick was […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
NASHVILLE, TN
