This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMUUy9R00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 234,484 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,408 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Omaha-Council Bluffs than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,359 infections in Washington County, or 21,559 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Washington County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, below the 187 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, NE 21,559 4,359 168 34
2 Mills County, IA 22,050 3,298 267 40
3 Saunders County, NE 22,574 4,746 133 28
4 Cass County, NE 22,644 5,820 140 36
5 Harrison County, IA 23,955 3,388 643 91
6 Douglas County, NE 25,441 141,196 175 972
7 Pottawattamie County, IA 25,542 23,883 310 290
8 Sarpy County, NE 26,798 47,794 131 233

