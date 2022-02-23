ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

This Is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMUUwNz00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 349,922 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,546 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Oklahoma City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,664 infections in Lincoln County, or 21,989 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 353 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 284 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, OK 21,989 7,664 353 123
2 Logan County, OK 22,772 10,485 319 147
3 Oklahoma County, OK 24,421 190,981 280 2,192
4 Grady County, OK 24,616 13,473 415 227
5 Canadian County, OK 28,006 38,287 257 352
6 Cleveland County, OK 28,054 77,635 263 728
7 McClain County, OK 29,500 11,397 311 120

Comments / 0

 

America’s Most Dangerous States

Violent crime — a broad category of offenses that includes robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — is on the rise in the United States. According to FBI data, there were a total of 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020, or 388 for every 100,000 people — a 5% increase from 2019.  The uptick was […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

