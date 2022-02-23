Scoop: 2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening this spring
A new chophouse and seafood restaurant called Drift will open this spring on Lake Wylie, just 30 minutes southwest of Charlotte.
Why it matters: Waterfront restaurants are scarce in the Charlotte area, and who doesn’t love a good dinner with a view.
- From the same team behind The Pump House on the Catawba River, Drift will fill a gap in our dining scene with steak and fresh seafood in the new McLean development near Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden .
What to expect: Pull your boat up for dinner inside the two-story, 15,000-square-foot restaurant. Its design, by architect Harry Schrader, will resemble a contemporary farmhouse, inspired by Gaston County’s agricultural history.
- “I want it to be relaxed,” says Charlotte Prime group co-owner and operator Jeff Conway, “(but) a little more elevated than your typical experience on the lake.”
- The 280-seat restaurant will feature indoor/outdoor dining thanks to glass walls that peel back to offer waterfront east-facing views.
- It’ll also offer private event space on its second floor.
On the menu: Executive chef Michael Griswold ( Napa , Pump House) and his team are planning a menu that ranges from fresh fish and seafood to steaks and pastas.
- On tap, you can expect craft beers and over 1,000 bottles of wine to choose from.
Timeline: The team hopes to open Drift in spring 2022 for dinner service only before expanding to lunch on weekends this summer.
- Stay tuned for more of our previews of the space as construction moves along.
Location: 315 Lanyard Ln., Ste. M & N in Belmont, just south of Daniel Stowe.
