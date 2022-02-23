ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop: 2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening this spring

By Emma Way
 3 days ago
A new chophouse and seafood restaurant called Drift will open this spring on Lake Wylie, just 30 minutes southwest of Charlotte.

Why it matters: Waterfront restaurants are scarce in the Charlotte area, and who doesn’t love a good dinner with a view.

What to expect: Pull your boat up for dinner inside the two-story, 15,000-square-foot restaurant. Its design, by architect Harry Schrader, will resemble a contemporary farmhouse, inspired by Gaston County’s agricultural history.

  • “I want it to be relaxed,” says Charlotte Prime group co-owner and operator Jeff Conway, “(but) a little more elevated than your typical experience on the lake.”
  • The 280-seat restaurant will feature indoor/outdoor dining thanks to glass walls that peel back to offer waterfront east-facing views.
  • It’ll also offer private event space on its second floor.
Rendering: Courtesy Drift, The Jewell Agency

On the menu: Executive chef Michael Griswold ( Napa , Pump House) and his team are planning a menu that ranges from fresh fish and seafood to steaks and pastas.

  • On tap, you can expect craft beers and over 1,000 bottles of wine to choose from.

Timeline: The team hopes to open Drift in spring 2022 for dinner service only before expanding to lunch on weekends this summer.

  • Stay tuned for more of our previews of the space as construction moves along.

Location: 315 Lanyard Ln., Ste. M & N in Belmont, just south of Daniel Stowe.

Rendering: Courtesy Drift, The Jewell Agency

