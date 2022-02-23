ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

AP Top Stories February 23 A

Bradford Era
 3 days ago

Here's the latest for Wednesday February 23rd: Ukrainian President says full military...

www.bradfordera.com

UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
TheWrap

CNN’s Clarissa Ward Says Ukrainians Are Asking ‘Where Is the World’ as Russia Launches Attack

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting from a packed subway in Ukraine on Thursday as citizens took shelter from attacks by Russia on their country. The journalist showed scenes of people crammed into the station and on train cars as the Russian attack continued, with citizens and visitors being told by local authorities to seek shelter.
POLITICO

The line Biden won’t cross on Ukraine

The president says he won’t send American troops to battle Russian forces in Ukraine. That, some critics say, is a stance Russia will exploit and China will remember.
The Associated Press

Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop Russia’s takeover of Ukraine.
24/7 Wall St.

US Gun Sales Collapsed Last Month

Gun violence has become a regular part of the headline news the past year. Murders in American cities spiked in 2021, particularly in large cities, with guns involved in most of these. And already, there have been 6,274 gun deaths across the country so far in 2022 (as of Feb. 23), according to the Gun […]
