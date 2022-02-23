AP Top Stories February 23 A

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
A WOMAN was detained after the word 'murder' was painted in giant red letters outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. The woman was wearing a hoodie with a face mask on as she was surrounded by six cops on Thursday morning. In front of her, 'MURDER' could be...
CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting from a packed subway in Ukraine on Thursday as citizens took shelter from attacks by Russia on their country. The journalist showed scenes of people crammed into the station and on train cars as the Russian attack continued, with citizens and visitors being told by local authorities to seek shelter.
"You have been a punk," wrote the husband of Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward. Some friendly (MAGA) fire: Newly obtained documents reveal a surprisingly venomous dispute between some of the highest-profile Donald Trump allies carrying the ex-president’s mantle in Arizona. What they said: In emails from April 2021, Trump-backed...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop Russia’s takeover of Ukraine.
“Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert is speaking out about the incredibly tense and dangerous situation happening between Ukraine and Russia. It’s something that has the whole world turning its head. Gilbert reshared a post that Maksim Chmerkovskiy put up on his own Instagram account. He...
There's the establishment camp, the anti-Biden but also anti-Putin one — and then there's the MAGA one. Here's the latest: The GOP, as we've pointed out, is all over the place in terms of its handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And the party's three main camps are still out in full force after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Gun violence has become a regular part of the headline news the past year. Murders in American cities spiked in 2021, particularly in large cities, with guns involved in most of these. And already, there have been 6,274 gun deaths across the country so far in 2022 (as of Feb. 23), according to the Gun […]
It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., blasted the narrative being pushed by the media that criticizing President Biden's handling of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis means siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Republicans have been outspoken condemning Biden's "weak" leadership in recent days, several members of the press came to the president's...
An Australian couple have risked their lives to fly to war-torn Ukraine and bring their newborn daughter home after she was delivered prematurely via local surrogate. Melbourne couple Jessica and Kevin Van Nooten received news their daughter Alba had been born 10 weeks early in Odessa, Ukraine, on Tuesday. The...
