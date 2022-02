U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has kicked off drilling of an exploration well on the Cutthroat prospect offshore Brazil. The well, which is being drilled using the Seadrill-owned ultra-deepwater drillship West Saturn, is located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. ExxonMobil is the operator and holds 50 percent interest there. Its partners are Enauta with 30 percent and Murphy Oil with 20 percent.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO