Watch: Selena Gomez Reveals What Got Her Through "Very Public Heartbreaks" "Look At Her Now," turning heads in a new Instagram post. Selena Gomez took fans by surprise in new photos she posted to Instagram on Feb. 24 with twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra. In one photo, the three singers struck a pose with smizes on. In the next, they broke out of their serious take and into a fit of laughter caught in a blurred candid.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO