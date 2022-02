It has been yet another exciting and busy week in Jackson. The House of Representatives met throughout the week to discuss bills that made it out of committee and onto the calendar. Last Thursday was the deadline for members to introduce and discuss these general bills. Any bills not discussed in session by this deadline died on the calendar. The coming weeks will consist of floor discussion of House appropriations and other revenue bills. The deadline for these revenue bills to be sent to the Senate is Wednesday, Feb. 23. The House will then work on general Senate bills.

JACKSON, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO