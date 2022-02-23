ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin And Ethereum Bull Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily In These 2 Crypto-Related Stocks On Tuesday's Dip

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AT77q_0eMURjPF00

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 211,313 shares of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), worth $19.8 million on Tuesday.

Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led Block, formerly known as Square Inc, rose 1.4% to $95.20 in the after-hours trading. Block shares ended Tuesday’s regular session down 3.9% at $93.91.

Block shares traded lower on Tuesday with the broader market. The shares have fallen over the past five trading sessions.

Wood, a known Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bull, also purchased 37,800 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), worth $6.7 million, for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Coinbase is the second-largest spot market for cryptocurrencies after Binance, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The COIN stock is the third-largest investment for Ark across funds while Block is the eighth-largest.

The market value of Ark’s overall holdings of Coinbase and Block is $993.4 million and $721.4 million, respectively, as of Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ivan Radic via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Square Inc#Cryptocurrency#Ethereum Bull Cathie Wood#Ark Investment Management#Block Inc Lrb Nyse#Btc#Coinbase Global Inc Lrb#Arkw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy