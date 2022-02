If you live here in the great state of Massachusetts, before you bust out your rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, you might want to read this. We have tons of crazy laws here in the Commonwealth, but how you can or cannot sing the national anthem has got to top the list. In Massachusetts, it is illegal to sing the Star-Spangled Banner in any other way, except in its entirety, the way it was originally intended to be played. Meaning you can't shorten, modify, or only sing part of the national anthem.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO