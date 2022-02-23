ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Roofs ripped off houses as another cyclone hits Madagascar

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGQrl_0eMURAhw00
World News

Cyclone Emnati has struck the south-eastern coast of Madagascar, ripping roofs off houses and raising fears of flooding and food shortages, just weeks after a previous tropical storm caused widespread destruction.

More than 30,000 people were moved to safe accommodation before Emnati arrived, and Madagascar’s risk and disaster management office estimates more than 250,000 people could be impacted by the latest cyclone.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from Emnati, but local authorities reported extensive damage to houses and other buildings in at least one south-eastern city.

Madagascar, an island off the east coast of Africa renowned for its wildlife and unspoiled natural treasures, has now been hit by four major tropical storms in the last month, killing nearly 200 people already and compounding issues of food insecurity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoU73_0eMURAhw00
A house lays in ruins in Mananjary, Madagascar (AP) (AP)

A drought in the south of the country left around 400,000 at risk of starvation last year, according to the UN.

A string of aid agencies warned that Emnati will be a double blow for the eastern and south-eastern regions that were hit by Cyclone Batsirai early this month.

Batsirai ultimately left more than 120 people dead and displaced 143,000.

More than 20,000 houses were destroyed or damaged by Batsirai, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, and more than 21,000 people remain displaced.

The UN humanitarian office said before Emnati arrived that it was in “a race against time” to protect people again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNngS_0eMURAhw00
The event comes just after Cyclone Batsirai struck (AP) (AP)

Emnati made landfall around midnight local time in the district of Manakara Atsimo in the south-east, with average sustained winds of 84mph and gusts as strong as 118mph, Madagascar’s Department of Meteorology said.

Six regions in the south-east are on red alert, most of them already hard-hit by Batsirai.

The UN and other aid organisations have warned of the risk of critical food shortages due to crops being destroyed and transport links disrupted.

Forecasters have also predicted eight to 12 more cyclones in the Madagascar region before the cyclone season normally ends in May.

Emnati is expected to cross the south-eastern part of Madagascar and spin out to sea again, according to the meteorology department, meaning it should miss mainland Africa, where previous cyclones have also caused deaths and destruction.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Sinn Fein calls for expulsion of Russian ambassador to Ireland

The leader of the main opposition party in Ireland has said the Russian ambassador to the country should be expelled. Alongside calling for the expulsion of Yury Filatov, the Sinn Fein leader also said that tougher sanctions needed to be levied on Russia, as the invasion of Ukraine continues. “The...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia vetoes UN resolution to end Ukraine invasion

Russia has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution telling Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops immediately. The veto was expected, but the United States and its supporters argued that the effort would highlight Moscow’s international isolation. The 11-1 vote — with China, India and the United...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Cyclone Emnati Hits Madagascar; Island's 4th Major Storm In A Month

Winds of up to 135 kilometres per hour (84 mph) battered Madagascar early on Wednesday as Cyclone Emnati made landfall, becoming the fourth major storm to hit the Indian Ocean island in a month. Emnati struck on the southeastern side of the island, where another cyclone, Batsirai, killed scores of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclone#United Nations#Madagascar#Africa#Food Shortages#Extreme Weather#Un#Department Of Meteorology
BBC

Gosport flats roof ripped off by Storm Eunice

A resident of a block of flats in Gosport has described the roof of his building being ripped off by Storm Eunice. Adam Collins, who lives in Rowner, was in his living room when he heard "an almighty bang" that "sounded like a car crash" at about 12:00 GMT. He...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Eunice: Roofs ripped off and trees downed across South West

Widespread damage has been caused by Storm Eunice across the South West with wind speeds of more than 80mph being recorded. Several roofs have been ripped off buildings, with multiple trees falling across roads and some on to vehicles. A red weather warning - meaning there is a danger to...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, says UN

The UN refugee agency has said nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries amid the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught, including an attempt to take the capital Kyiv. “Almost...
WORLD
newschain

BBC journalist reveals family home in Kyiv bombed in Russian air strikes

A BBC journalist has revealed the apartment building in Ukraine where her family lived was partially destroyed in Russian air strikes. During a live broadcast discussing the situation in the country, Olga Malchevska confirmed the multi-storey block hit by a Russian rocket in the early hours of Friday morning was her family home in the capital Kyiv.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

Street fighting begins in Kyiv as Ukraine president refuses to evacuate

Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces as Ukraine’s president refused to leave the city. The warning issued on Saturday advised residents to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.
PROTESTS
newschain

James Lowe hopes for Irish highs against Italy

James Lowe hopes Ireland’s new-look back three can light up Dublin after being recalled for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy. Leinster wing Lowe returns to Andy Farrell’s starting XV as part of six personnel changes, having missed the opening two rounds of the championship due to a hamstring injury.
WORLD
newschain

Ukrainians protest outside Russian Embassy

A large crowd of Irish-Ukrainians gathered outside the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin to denounce the invasion of Ukraine. Many demonstrators held Ukrainian flags and chanted “stop Russian aggression”. Others carried placards calling on Russia to end its war and to the stop bombing of Ukrainian...
PROTESTS
newschain

Johnny Sexton accepts it makes sense for Joey Carbery to face Italy

Captain Johnny Sexton accepts it “makes sense” for Joey Carbery to retain Ireland’s fly-half role for Sunday’s clash with Italy, according to head coach Andy Farrell. Veteran Sexton was pushing for an international recall after overcoming the minor hamstring issue which kept him of his country’s 30-24 Guinness Six Nations defeat in France.
WORLD
newschain

Landmarks turn yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine

London landmarks were brightly lit in yellow and blue in a display of solidarity with Ukraine. The colours of the Ukrainian flag were beamed on to the London Eye, Nelson’s Column and the water fountains in Trafalgar Square as people gathered at nearby Downing Street to denounce Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy