ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Will CARZ ETF Gain Despite Mixed Auto Earnings?

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe automobile, tires, trucks sector has come up with mixed results this reporting season. Notably, 66.7% of the S&P automobile companies beat on earnings and 100% surpassed the revenues. Moreover, earnings rose 16.5% year over year and revenues were up 6.3%, as reported by the Earnings Trends issued on Feb...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

IAA plummets 22% after mixed Q4 earnings

IAA (IAA -21.8%) plunges despite its Q4 revenue beats estimates by $47.4M taking its total revenue to $548.1M (+42.9% Y/Y). Service revenues increased 30.9% Y/Y to $435.8M; Vehicle sales increased 121.5% Y/Y to $112.3M. U.S. revenues were driven by higher revenue/unit, higher volume and a higher mix of vehicle sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

The CARZ electric vehicle ETF is effectively in a bubble.

In my last piece on Seeking Alpha, "Big Tech Has A Lot Farther To Fall", I explained why I thought large-cap tech stocks are likely entering a "secular" bear market that could see indexes like the Nasdaq 100 (QQQM) fall to the 7000-8000 range and stay there for much of the remainder of the decade.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

KAR Auction stock gains 13% on Q4 earnings beat

KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) stock jumped 13% after the firm reported better-than-expected Q4 results. KAR posted 72% increase Y/Y in ADESA's digital dealer-to-dealer marketplaces in Q4, or 20%, when including CARWAVE and BacklotCars volumes in both years. ADESA gross profit per vehicle sold grew 30% to $297 for Q4 vs. $229...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

ViacomCBS dips as profits dip despite revenue beat, streaming gains

ViacomCBS is lower after hours (VIAC -2.7%, VIACA -1.9%) following a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report where streaming and licensing led to a revenue beat but the company's adjusted profits fell short. Revenues rose 16% to $8 billion, beating expectations for growth of 9%. Adjusted OIBDA fell by 73% year-over-year, though...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carz#Etfs#Gm#Ford Motor Company#S P#Earnings Trends#Reuters#Carz Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
MarketWatch

Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP, -16.04% were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share decline to $1.36 from $1.58 a year prior, though the company came in ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.30. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $978 million, while analysts had been looking for $1.34 billion. Shopify's gross merchandise volume came in at $54.1 billion, above the FactSet consensus, which was for about $53 billion. For the full year ahead, Shopify anticipates that revenue growth will be below the 57% rate seen in 2021 "but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce." The company expects to "see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by e-commerce," despite caution about inflation and consumer spending habits, as well as the absence of stimulus funds. Shopify projects that its year-over-year revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. Shares have lost 46.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Li Auto Inc's Earnings: A Preview

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Li Auto Inc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. Li Auto Inc bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Reuters

Most Gulf markets down; Dubai gains on strong earnings

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses fell on Tuesday, mirroring sentiment across the globe, as investors contemplated the implications of a potentially imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices eased as investors scooped up profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs, although lingering concerns that Russia might...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba shares drop after mixed earnings report

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were headed lower in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company posted a mixed quarterly report, with revenue falling short of expectations but earnings exceeding the consensus view. Alibaba posted fiscal third-quarter net income of RMB20.4 billion ($3.2 billion), or RMB7.51 per American depositary share, down from RMB79.4 billion, or RMB28.85 per ADS, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Alibaba earned RMB16.87 per ADS, down from RMB22.03 per ADS a year earlier but ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for RMB15.93 a share. Revenue rose to RMB242.6 billion from RMB221.1 billion, while analysts tracked by FactSet had been expecting RMB246.3 billion. China commerce revenue came in at RMB172.2 billion. The company had 1.28 billion annual active consumers as of the December quarter, up about 43 million from its September-quarter total. The latest figure included 979 million consumers in China and 301 million internationally. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares have declined about 20% over the past three months, as the S&P 500 has lost about 10% and as the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has dropped roughly 29%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

IShares MSCI France ETF: A Mixed Bag

France is due to hold Presidential elections in April and Macron is the favorite to retain his post. France is like a maddening, moody lover who inspires emotional highs and lows. - Sarah Turnbull. Introduction. Last week, I had made the case for a broad basket of European stocks via...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Teladoc gains as Wall Street reacts to post-earnings slump

Adding ~1% in the pre-market, the shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) have recovered on Wednesday from after-hours losses following the telehealth provider’s Q4 2021 results on Tuesday. While financials for the quarter exceeded the Street forecasts, the guidance for the current quarter fell short of expectations. However, Teladoc (TDOC)...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings To Provide Another Catalyst For Share Price Gains

A beat in Q4 will fuel momentum for the first quarter in 2022 and beyond. If we look at a long-term chart of Teck Resources (TECK), we can see that the share price is now firmly above the 2018 highs. Therefore, given the momentum shares are currently enjoying at present, the next clear line of sight for the stock is the 2011 high well north of $50 a share. Shares of TECK have now gained 63% over the past 6 months and 35%+ over the past three months alone.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Solid Q4 Earnings Fail to Impress Pharma ETFs

The Q4 earnings picture for the healthcare sector seems solid with results from the companies that have reported so far up 18.5% on 12.7% revenue growth. Both earnings and revenue beat ratios are 71.7%. Combining the actual results with the estimates for the still-to-report companies, total earnings for the sector are expected to grow 25.8% on revenue growth of 13.9% (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy