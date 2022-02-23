ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Top 3 Real Estate Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutual funds are the cheapest and most convenient option for investors looking to park their money in the real estate sector. This category of funds offers solid protection against inflation. Adding funds from the real-estate sector generally provides stability to a portfolio. This is because volatility in property prices is far...

www.zacks.com

Tampa Bay Times

Seamless Home Sales, Top Real Estate Agents, and as Low as 2% Commission

There’s no denying that when you think about the largest decisions a person makes during their lifetime, buying and selling a home have a way of sneaking up right towards the top of that list. In fact, according to several social psychologists, it’s often ranked the 4th largest decision a person will make during their lifetime, and quite frankly, those stats make sense. Navigating the world of real estate is no easy feat, from understanding the financial aspect of it to the nuances of profitable upgrades, the right marketing to get the right buyer, etc. Born from the need to simplify and streamline the often tedious process of home selling, several top brokerages have fought for the attention of eager home sellers, but none have managed to catch the eye quite like the team at IDEAL AGENT. To understand their home selling model is to understand their allure so we sat down with their CEO and Founder, Steve Johnston who is no stranger to the real estate world, to learn more about what inspired the creation of IDEAL AGENT.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Why Large Pension Funds Are Investing In Private Real Estate

Kellie Rastegar is Co-Founder and Creative Director at Rastegar Property Company. Real estate agents and investors across the country, from California to Florida, have noticed an uptick in offers submitted by institutional investors (paywall). Large pension funds are competing with investors and homeowners to buy everything: single-family homes, multifamily, commercial spaces — few asset classes are exempt. These deep pockets cannot resist the action, and for good reason. As the co-founder of a company that invests in private real estate, I’ve seen how property investments can provide greater diversification, income and yield opportunities than stocks and bonds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Benchmark Your Portfolio: The Top 10 REIT Professional Investors Challenge

No matter how you make your investing decisions, you and you alone are responsible for the outcome. No matter how you make your investing decisions, you and you alone are responsible for the outcome. This means you have to develop a system of your own, whether you like it or not.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Closed-End Funds: A Check On The Real Estate Space

Real estate and REITs are some of my favorite places to invest; REITs typically generate reliable and steady cash flows. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. As an income investor, I'm typically drawn to areas where there are reliable cash flows that remain consistent. Two areas where that...
REAL ESTATE
KIMT

RAEDI annual meeting to unveil new $10 million real estate fund

ROCHESTER, Minn. –The public can hear about a new $10 million real estate fund for Rochester Tuesday. Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), will hold its annual meeting at the Rochester Event Center from 11:30 am to 1 pm. During a panel presentation, Patrick Regan of Camegaran LLC and Premier Bank, as well as Brett Reese and Lori Bonin of REVocity, a division of Rebound Partners, and John Beatty of Dunlap and Seeger and RAEDI Past Chair, will discuss a new Rochester area community real estate fund coming in 2022.
ROCHESTER, MN
abovethelaw.com

Join A Top Tier Real Estate Practice

Kinney Recruiting is assisting an AmLaw firm with offices across the Midwest on a search for an experienced real estate associate. This position can be located in any of the firm’s Midwest offices OR has the option to be fully remote. This is an excellent opportunity to join a...
REAL ESTATE

