George Ezra postpones gigs after contracting chicken pox

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqZf8_0eMUQulN00

George Ezra has been forced to postpone a number of live dates after catching chicken pox .

The singer told fans he was “gutted” about the news, sharing a video that showed his body covered in red spots.

Ezra, 28, had been due to perform at the London Palladium , as well as Manchester Opera House and Edinburgh Usher Hall.

The shows have now been pushed back to April.

In his video, the artist is seen saying: “As you can see, I have got chicken pox, which I never had as a kid – and it is miserable.

“It is all the fatigue and fever of the virus but you also want to scratch your skin all the time. What this means is that I can’t perform at the upcoming shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and London, which I am absolutely gutted about.”

He went on to say that making the video was “the last thing” he wanted to be doing, and said he had been “so much looking forward to getting back up there and swinging my hips”.

Ezra hasn’t performed live since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The musician did not disclose where he may have contracted the infection, which is most common in children.

