Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jodie Comer and more cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

By Will Richards
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jodie Comer and more have joined an all-star cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s huge hit ‘Drivers License’. The actors and musicians joined forces for the rendition of the record-breaking 2021 track as part of W Magazine’s ‘Lyrical Improv’ series, which sees celebrities taking it in turns to read...

www.nme.com

Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Signs With New Management

Olivia Rodrigo has signed with a new management team, sources tell Billboard. The seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is now repped by Lighthouse Management + Media’s Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth for management in all areas. She joins the firm’s roster of talent, including Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Jason Bateman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, artist Petra Collins and supermodel Miranda Kerr, among others.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze Split

It’s over between Olivia Rodrigo, 18, and Adam Faze, 24, People reports. A source tells the magazine that the “Driver’s License” singer and music video producer have split, saying, "They've been over for a bit now." The pair sparked split rumors last month when they didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Megan Thee Stallion files lawsuit against label over “album” definition

Megan Thee Stallion has filed another lawsuit against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, claiming the label is attempting to keep her locked into a contract by not acknowledging her recent ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ compilation as an album. On Friday (February 18), Megan – whose real name...
MUSIC
E! News

Zendaya Has the Last Laugh After Tripping Incident in Rome

Watch: Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has the Internet Divided. From falling in love to... well, falling. Zendaya got caught slipping while walking up a flight of stairs in Rome and fell into the hands of security. While the internet was quick to make memes, Zendaya beat them to the laughs.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
WWD

‘Euphoria’ Newcomer Chloe Cherry’s Best Style Moments

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Cherry is the newest style star to come out of “Euphoria.” The actress has been making waves at her appearances and walks during this season’s New York and London fashion weeks, dressing to the nines in some of the most stylish ensembles.More from WWDPerfect Magazine Issue Two Launch PartySaul Nash RTW Fall 2022Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 Cherry has recently stepped into the spotlight for her role as Faye in HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud, among others....
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ review: an icon exudes love and self-care

A pioneer for today’s emotive, bare-it-all sounds, Mary J. Blige has paved the way for girls like SZA and Summer Walker to dabble immersive tunes that veer between R&B and hip-hop (aka ‘hip-hop soul’). She is the blueprint: from her revolutionary crossover from soul to pop to her iconic dance moves, Blige is a beloved member of pop music to this day.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD

