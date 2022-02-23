ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden’s Secret Constitutional Weapon

By Ian Ward
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Ward is a contributing editor for POLITICO Magazine. In a meeting with the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee in early February, President Joe Biden said he wanted a Supreme Court candidate with a judicial philosophy “that suggests that there are unenumerated rights in the Constitution, and all the amendments...

nunnya bizness
3d ago

DEPENDS BRIEFS. This joke of a "president " has done absolutely nothing for our country....and I emphasize NOTHING!!!!!

Reply(167)
692
Evan
3d ago

Hey Joe, it's time to prove to the American people that you're capable of doing your job, take a cognitive test

Reply(153)
356
Revenges Time
2d ago

While having majority house & senate. Democrats really doing Abuse of Power. Hope investigates on all of them. What they done to Republican, too much? Democrats not gonna stop doing Abuse of Power, until midterm election.

Reply(11)
154
The Independent

Joe Biden says Russia’s Vladimir Putin not planning to use nuclear weapons to invade Ukraine

Joe Biden has said he does not believe Vladimir Putin is planning to use nuclear weapons if the Russian leader decides to invade Ukraine.A day after America’s top diplomat said any attack by Russia could go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons, and even claimed it could involve chemical weapons, Mr Biden said he did not believe nuclear weapons would be involved. Speaking at the White House, where he outlined conversations he had earlier in the day with European leaders, the president was asked his reaction to the fact Mr Putin was reportedly planning to spend the weekend overseeing...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

As Republicans push “culture war” and "woke" attacks, and other countries follow the GOP playbook, Democrats are eyeing ways to confront these attacks and outlandish lies from some Fox News hosts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the international mix of anti-woke and anti-immigrant policies and recalls when Pres. Obama channeled "Drake energy" to explain Fox's impact on political haters: "If I watched Fox News I wouldn't vote for me either."Feb. 17, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Fox News panelists cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris having "female problem"

Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS

