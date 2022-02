The USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music present “Urinetown,” the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical about greed, bureaucracy and, well, one of our most basic needs, will be presented from March 3-12, by the USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus and live-streamed. Content warning: “Urinetown” includes depictions of violence and images that reference suicide. The show is suitable for people aged 13 and up.

