Word of the Week

Joshua Harmon’s bittersweet hit comedy “Significant Other” opens Wednesday, March 2, and plays through Sunday, March 20, at the Good Theater in Portland. “Significant Other” brings us into the world of modern dating through the eyes of Jordan Berman, a young single man in search of Mr. Right. Jordan would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So until he finds The One, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. From the critically acclaimed writer of “Bad Jews” and “Admissions,” “Significant Other” premiered off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2015, and transferred to the Booth Theatre on Broadway for a limited run in 2017.

