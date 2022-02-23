Word of the Week

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
A beloved member of Karen Laine's family is on the mend after undergoing a surgical procedure. The Good Bones star revealed in a Tuesday, Feb. 22 Instagram post that her family dog Adelle, whom she sweetly referred to as her "little fluffernutter," had "her rear knees surgically repaired" that morning and was now recovering.
Maine artist and Lewiston art teacher Eamon White recently created a series of vector portraits for Black History Month featuring Black Americans who were impacted by racism and fought to change it. White started using the hashtag #CreateChange after his vector portrait of George Floyd went viral in 2020. He...
Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
One of the greatest mysteries is the perplexing relationship between God and humans. I cannot think of a more glorious yet frustrating subject. Especially when it comes to people trying to find answers when all they have is questions.
PHILLIPS — Just before Christmas, Andrew “Andy” Stearns, young son of Ben and Luisa Stearns of Phillips, got a big surprise. His hero, “Randy The UPS Driver”, invited him to come for a visit at the UPS warehouse in Waterville. “The whole UPS facility treated...
Theatre Royal, Glasgow; Coliseum, London; Assembly Rooms, Bath/live stream. Enchantment, glee and fresh voices are well met in Scottish Opera’s winning new production of Britten’s opera, while Janáček’s music holds court at ENO. No winged fairies populate the pulsating darkness of Scottish Opera’s new A...
A well-filled house greeted the first performance anywhere of the “musical melange” written and co produced by Charles Allen and Prof E.S. Pitcher of Auburn, which they have chosen to call “The Twentieth Century Limited.” The performance was given Thursday evening in Webster School hall under the auspices of the Elm Street Universal Church Men‘s Club. Hearty enthusiasm and frequent applause greeted the work of every actor standing out as above the average in amateur acting.
The USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music present “Urinetown,” the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical about greed, bureaucracy and, well, one of our most basic needs, will be presented from March 3-12, by the USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus and live-streamed. Content warning: “Urinetown” includes depictions of violence and images that reference suicide. The show is suitable for people aged 13 and up.
Joshua Harmon’s bittersweet hit comedy “Significant Other” opens Wednesday, March 2, and plays through Sunday, March 20, at the Good Theater in Portland. “Significant Other” brings us into the world of modern dating through the eyes of Jordan Berman, a young single man in search of Mr. Right. Jordan would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So until he finds The One, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. From the critically acclaimed writer of “Bad Jews” and “Admissions,” “Significant Other” premiered off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2015, and transferred to the Booth Theatre on Broadway for a limited run in 2017.
A dream became reality for Wesley Ryder, 85, when he recently self-published a book of his poetry, “Turn The Corner: Musings By a Maine Old-Timer,” a collection of poems written over the course of his life. His goal is to inspire and entertain the reader – especially during these difficult times.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Corinne Bailey Rae, 43; Erykah Badu, 51; Mark Dacascos, 58; Michael Bolton, 69. Happy Birthday: Look for opportunities to follow through. Take what you can and use your skills to reach your goal. A change in how you earn and handle your money will help you build a strong base for what’s to come. Turn to the things you enjoy most, and use your intelligence and connections to make your dream come true. Your numbers are 7, 13, 18, 24, 30, 38, 42.
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rashida Jones, 46; Chelsea Handler, 47; Sean Astin, 51; Tea Leoni, 56. Happy Birthday: Get your facts straight. Don’t act on assumptions. Be realistic about what’s possible. Be specific, and have your plans mapped out according to your skills, time and desire. Success comes from doing what’s best for you. Less time spent worrying about what others think or do and more time designated to your needs will encourage success and happiness. Your numbers are 6, 13, 23, 29, 34, 38, 40.
The USM LAC Senior College at 51 Westminster St., Lewiston, has announced its spring courses to be offered on Zoom, with some in person. The university requires that masks be worn at all times, and students must show proof of vaccination on the first day of each class. Registration on coursestorm.com is due to begin Tuesday, March 1. and information also can be found at the college’s website usm.maine.edu/seniorcollege, according to a news release from the college.
Royal Family Productions And Monmouth Community Players plan to presents “COVID SUX,” a new original musical parody, at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and at 2 pm. Sunday, March 6, at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St. in Monmouth. Chris Henry and Mark Falconer have written the musical comedy...
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Elliot Page, 35; Jennifer Love Hewitt, 43; William Baldwin, 59; Kelsey Grammer, 67. Happy Birthday: Set priorities, open and close doors, clear the passage forward and don’t look back. Express your plans and desires, and adjust to the changes around you. Keep your emotions in check and your finger on the pulse. Making your world a better place will revive your faith and help you explore possibilities. Your numbers are 6, 11, 20, 27, 31, 34, 48.
Strong Arm Concerts plans to present Ascent To Power with special guests ALions live at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the 1800 Club at 34 Court St. in Auburn. Maine’s own Ascent to Power will be releasing their 3rd full length cd “Left For Dead” on their own independent label FMD Records. Also appearing will be ALions.
Even though we have parks, buildings and streets named in her honor, it occurs to me that most of us don't know what Dinah Washington looked like or what it was like to see her perform.
One of the first things we knew back in early 2020 was that we wouldn’t be going to work for a while. We thought that we would take a quick break – a week, maybe – and then reassess. So we cleaned out our cubicles and desks, and grabbed a few snacks from the kitchen (and toilet paper from the bathroom). One week became two, which became a month, which became a series of question marks spanning endlessly into the future, as the Zooms and FaceTimes and home office conversions gradually made the very idea of spending our workdays with other people seem like a quaint memory. Like childhood birthday parties, or answering machines, or properly functioning democracy.
"Father... I have revealed you to the men and women that you gave to me. They were yours, and you gave them to me, and they have fastened your Word firmly to their hearts…. 9 So with deep love, I pray for my disciples... 10 For all who belong to me now belong to you. And all who belong to you now belong to me as well, and my glory is revealed through their surrendered lives." John 17:6-10 (TPT)
