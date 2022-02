If you’re on a budget and are looking for a go-anywhere computing device, there are a lot of great student laptop deals and laptop deals to pounce on right now, especially during Presidents Day sales. If you’re also in search of something with touchscreen functionality, we’ve tracked down one of the best Surface Pro deals you’ll come across. The Surface Pro 7 is seeing a nice $153 discount at Amazon today, which takes its price all the way down to $746 from $899. This includes some impressive, high-end internal specs that can power any app you throw at it, making it a great choice for users that range from students to professionals, from kids to content creators.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO