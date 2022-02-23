ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Medical drone delivery initiative to transport lab samples in Oregon

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpright, the drone division of air medical service provider Air Methods, is joining forces with Oregon-based Interpath Laboratory to launch a drone delivery network that can transport lab specimens from remote and rural areas quickly. A BVLOS 15-mile test flight conducted last week with the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center...

