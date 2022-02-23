Bridging Time features photos by Calvin Sneed. This month, he marks Black History Month with the first of a two-part series. During Black History Month, I visited two bridges unknown to most people — bridges with African-American links that tell a story in the history of our country. This week’s featured bridge, Red Oak Creek Covered Bridge, is the only one still standing designed by a Black bridge contractor from the 19th century. The other, also still standing, is a memorial to the heinous hate crime thought to have been committed on it. You can read more about that next week.
Comments / 0