Bridge

Cover picture for the articleLet’s look at the downside of bidding. South reached four spades after West opened...

Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Red Oak Creek Bridge

Bridging Time features photos by Calvin Sneed. This month, he marks Black History Month with the first of a two-part series. During Black History Month, I visited two bridges unknown to most people — bridges with African-American links that tell a story in the history of our country. This week’s featured bridge, Red Oak Creek Covered Bridge, is the only one still standing designed by a Black bridge contractor from the 19th century. The other, also still standing, is a memorial to the heinous hate crime thought to have been committed on it. You can read more about that next week.
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
