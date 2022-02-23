Draganfly’s spraying drones reach 500,000-seat sanitization milestone

Click here to read the full article. On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines for masking in public spaces, relieving most shoppers of face-covering requirements. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: 'We're the Price Leader'Turning Point Near for Global Trade?Nike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO