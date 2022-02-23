ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Leslie B. Sullivan Jr.

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago

Leslie B. Sullivan Jr., age 88 of Lebanon passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Quality Care Health Center.

He was preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Joanna Sullivan, Sr.; wife of 67 years, Kathryn Sullivan; daughter, Patricia “Patty” Lasater; sisters, Virginia Dawes and Elizabeth Reeves; brother, Thaxton Sullivan; and half-brother, George Sullivan.

He is survived by sons, John Leslie (Betty) Sullivan, Scotty Sullivan, Joe (Heather) Sullivan & Shannon Sullivan; daughter, Vicky (Eddie) Jones; brothers-in-law, William Binkley & John Binkley; sisters-in-law, Delorise Poston, Susan Crawford & Mary Bucy; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

Mr. Sullivan loved his family. He also loved to tinker with automobiles, garden, and watch Nascar racing. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and an Army veteran. He previously worked for Barge Wagner Sumner and Cannon Surveying Co. and the Wilson County Road Commission.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Bro. Rodney Duckett will officiate and interment will follow in the Leeville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Sullivan’s memory to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Faith Forward Fund, 7463 Hickory Ridge Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
