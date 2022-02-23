OBITUARY: Jimmie (J.D.) Sherrill

Jimmie Dean (J.D.) Sherrill age 84 of the Norene Community died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at his residence.

Born Feb. 28, 1937, he was the son of the late Roy and Grace Fergus Sherrill and was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Ruth Sherrill; son, William Wood, and a sister, Freda Stoner.

Jimmie was a graduate of Watertown High School and a US Army veteran. He retired from DuPont and was a farmer.

Jimmie is survived by a son, Pat Wood, and his wife, Susie; grandchildren, Sherri (Wesley) Allgood, Taylor (Tiffany) Wood, Tanner Wood, and Aliceson Wood; great-grandchildren, Charlie Allgood and Harper Wood; sister, Rose Fetter, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Burns officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and noon till service time Friday. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.

