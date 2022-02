Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is to move up to light-heavyweight to fight WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7.Alvarez’s most recent bout saw him defeat Caleb Plant in November to become the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.The 31-year-old Mexican (57-1-2, 30 KOs) added the IBF belt to the WBA, WBC, WBO crowns he had claimed via victories over British pair Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.Alvarez’s clash with Russian Bivol, also 31, is the first contest in a multi-fight deal with Matchroom and DAZN, with the second set for September.Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) has held the WBA light-heavyweight...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO