ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine foreign minister calls for more sanctions against Russia: 'Hit hard. Hit now.'

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2NVy_0eMUL0Sz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRuL0_0eMUL0Sz00
Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

  • Ukraine's foreign minister urged harsher economic sanctions on Russia.
  • He said Ukraine was grateful for steps taken already: "Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin."
  • The US and UK unveiled sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, and the EU agreed on its own package.

Ukraine's foreign minister urged countries to put more economic sanctions on Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, telling them: "Hit more. Hit more. Hit now."

Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Wednesday: "To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now. First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them. Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now."

The US and UK unveiled harsh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, and European Union countries agreed to impose a first round of sanctions. All 27 member countries on the European Union need to agree on those plans before they can be implemented.

The sanctions came a day after Putin recognized Kremlin-backed separatists' territorial claims in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops into the region in a possible lead-up to a major attack.

The US sanctions target Russian financial institutions, the country's sovereign debt, and Russian elites.

The UK's sanctions target Russian banks and billionaires, and the foreign minister said they can be escalated if Russia continues its actions in Ukraine.

Australia said it will impose sanctions if Russia takes further action in Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Economic Sanctions#Tass#Getty#Eu#The European Union#Russian
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

403K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy