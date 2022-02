At CES 2022, Google outlined some features coming to Android and Chromebooks that will make using the devices seamless, much like the Apple ecosystem. During the announcement of these features, Google showcased an animation that showed a messaging app being mirrored from your Android phone to your Chromebook. We can now see how the future might look like as the popular website 9to5Google was able to enable this feature on their Google Pixel device running the first Android 13 developer preview.

