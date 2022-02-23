ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Mommy Minute: Mental health screening software

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbdEu_0eMUJlt100

Steve Sharp is a school counselor in the Hempfield School District in Lancaster County. Like a lot of counselors, he’s noticed an increase in mental health concerns among students since the start of the pandemic.

“We have more reported concerns of depresssion, anxiety coming directly from students and from teacher observations as well,” Sharp said.

For years, Hempfield has used an online questionnaire called bhworks to help identify kids in need of help.

“Suicide prevention, depression, anxiety, bullying prevention, psychosis, substance abuse and trauma,” Sharp said. “It asks a series of questions that expand or contract based off the responses and then provides a summary that you can look at.”

At Hempfield, they aim to screen students in sixth, eighth and tenth grades. And every single time they do, a child is identified who was not previously on their radar.

“What we’re offering is a screening, a survey,” Sharp said. “It’s not a mind reading tool, so this screening in and of itself is not a diagnostic tool. It’s meants to spark more in-depth conversations in particularly targeted, concerning areas. So this can be a very valuable tool to draw out discussions with students.”

“There’s no question that kids are struggling,” said Dr. Allen Tien, president of mdlogix , which makes the bhworks software. “They respond to all the stresses we also face as adults…what’s going on in the world, being isolated.”

Tien said the software is designed to pick up on nuances that might not be visible to educators, peers or even parents.

“It’s like if you didn’t measure blood pressure,” he explained. “You can’t see someone that has hypertension, so obviously doctors measure blood pressure every time they see a patient. So what we’ve done is developed a platform, bhworks, that you can measure what’s going on with a student.”

Tien hopes the software helps to end the stigma of mental health treatment.

“They will almost always tell you if you ask them,” Tien said. “But it you don’t ask a student these questions, they often don’t say anything. People don’t see it. It’s not visible. They keep things inside.”

For more information about bhworks software and how it’s being used in Pennsylvania, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID-19 cases decline

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics say they continue to see the stomach bug in high numbers. There are several viruses going around that have links to vomiting and diarrhea, including enterovirus and COVID-19. They have continued to see a few flu cases, though fewer than last week. COVID-19 cases are also down […]
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Mommy#Bullying#Hypertension#Mdlogix#Bhworks
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 2,608 average daily cases Feb. 14-21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Feb. 23, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Feb. 21. According to the report, the daily average number of cases between Monday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 21, was 2,608. The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 21, was 27 % lower than […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
abc27 News

How THON saved York man’s life beyond cancer diagnosis

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — When he danced the 46 hours in 2016 at THON, Brady Lucas wore a shirt with the words “THON saved me” on the back. It was a simple phrase that encompassed two battles with cancer and over a decade-long relationship with Four Diamonds. “Initially it was the dollars that provided […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

AARP Fraud Watch: Vacation Scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says you may get an email or a phone call offering free getaways or vacation rentals at really low prices. If it seems to good to be true, it could be a scam. AARP says don’t: sign up for a travel deal before checking out the company. assume a vacation […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy