Several businesses forced to close in Victor after downtown fire (photos & video)

Deputies provided an update on the building fire reported at 23 East Main Street in the village of Victor on Tuesday. It was called in around 12:39 p.m. and when firefighters arrived- they found flames and smoke coming from the front side of it.

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled building and cleared the upstairs apartments, above Victor Yoga Studio and Bright Side Sweets Bakery store fronts.

Victor Fire Department fire police assisted with traffic. In addition to fire, smoke, and water damage to the building at 23 Main Street, smoke damage impacted businesses located adjacent to the fire, including the Victor Music Experience at 27 East Main Street.

The Ontario County Emergency Management office responded to the scene and conducted an initial investigation. According to a news release, an electrical short in one of the building’s older circuit runs appeared to be the cause of the fire.

Victor-Farmington Ambulance was on standby. No injuries were reported.

Operators of Bright Side Sweets shared the following message after Tuesday’s fire:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out about the fire in our building today. We are happy to report that no one was hurt. It is believed to have started in another part of the building and our shop sustained some minor damage. THANK YOU to all of our local first responders. We appreciate you so much!!! We are grateful for and working closely with our landlords, insurance company, and the health department to re-open as soon as possible. We will keep you posted,” the message said. “And we are again reminded about how wonderful our Main Street community is. They look out for and care for each other. Please, please, please continue to support and shop local. It makes a difference!!!

Victor Music Experience shared the following message on Facebook:

“Victor Music Experience will be closed for retail and lessons for today 2/22/22 and tomorrow 2/23/22 at least. We are safe and assessing the soot, smell and air quality before resuming business. Very grateful for Victor and Fishers Fire Department, it could have been much worse.”

Victor Yoga Studio added the following:

“So sad our little studio had an electrical fire today. So grateful that no one was hurt in the studio or the apartments above. We are also lucky to have loved ones who are willing to open up their space for us to hold classes and I hope you will join us. As Abby says ‘Tuesday 2/22/22 has some insane energy.’ Stay tuned.”

