Gambling

del Lago Resort & Casino sold to Churchill Downs as part of $2.5 billion acquisition

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

del Lago Resort & Casino has been sold again.

For the second time since opening in 2017, the casino and resort was sold, as part of a $2.5 billion acquisition by Churchill Downs.

del Lago features a 96,000 sq. ft. casino with approximately 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games, a 205-room hotel, nine restaurants and bar areas, 758 covered parking spaces, a 6,000 sq. ft. sportsbook area, a 2,400-seat entertainment venue, and a 7,200 sq. ft. outdoor event venue.

Peninsula Pacific first owned a 50% share of the casino before buying out Rochester developer Thomas Wilmot and Wilmorite in 2019.

“The change in ownership will not result in changes for employees or their roles and there will not be any significant impact to our valued business partners or guests,” Lance Young, del Lago’s general manager told New York Upstate. “I am enthused that del Lago Resort & Casino is becoming part of an iconic company that continues to revolutionize our industry. Our team will be laser-focused on continuing to provide an unforgettable experience for our guests while also burgeoning our strong partnerships with local and state leaders.”

Churchill Downs Inc., is based in Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zs4u2_0eMUI9W900
del Lago Resort & Casino on opening day after months of construction on the sprawling facility in Tyre, New York.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

