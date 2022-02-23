ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cancer PATH

henryford.com
 3 days ago

Cancer PATH (Personal Action Towards Health) workshops are free and designed to teach better self-management of symptoms and reduce side effects...

www.henryford.com

MedicalXpress

Pancreatic cancer: Cellular process suggests path to new treatment options

Drug resistance is a major obstacle in the treatment of cancers. In an aggressive type of pancreatic cancer, for instance, drug resistance is associated with the suppression of programmed cell death, which results in the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells. Until recently, the process underlying this phenomenon had remained unknown. A team of researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now elucidated the way in which different factors interact in order to enable these cancer cells to survive. They were able to show that inhibition of a key protein limits cancer growth. The researchers' findings, which have been published in PNAS, may herald a new treatment target for aggressive cancers.
CANCER
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Health Care#Self Management
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was 'all in her head' – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Salon

Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News Channel Nebraska

Change Ourselves | A Path of Self Improvement

Originally Posted On: https://www.raiselifeup.com/post/change-ourselves-a-path-of-self-improvement. Viktor Frankl was one of the most prominent figures in the history of psychology. Frankl approached the treatment of mental disorders from an existentialist perspective that decades later served to strengthen a movement known as humanistic psychology. He is well known for writing the book Man’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Avoidant Personality Disorder?

Avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) is a personality disorder that is characterized by extensive avoidance of social interaction. People with this condition may have difficulty engaging in social situations and forming relationships due to feelings of inadequacy and a sensitivity to rejection. It affects approximately 2.5% of the population. This article...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

Poison control issues warning regarding take-home antigen COVID-19 tests

The National Capital Poison Center issued a warning about the liquid found in many antigen COVID-19 tests , reminding users that it is dangerous to ingest. "It is important to know that the extraction vial in many rapid antigen kits includes the chemical sodium azide as a preservative agent," the center reported. "The BinaxNow, BD Veritor, Flowflex, and Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 rapid antigen kits all contain this chemical."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Weight-loss shot may reduce obesity, overweight

Obesity and overweight are widespread globally and increase the risk of many health conditions. A new injectable treatment, semaglutide, has just been recommended for use in the United Kingdom. In a study, those on the treatment lost, on average, almost 15% of their body mass. The injections could help those...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender youth on puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones have lower rates of depression and suicidal thoughts, a new study finds

Recent studies estimate that 1.8% to 2.7% – or approximately 750,000 to 1.1 million – adolescents in the U.S. identify as transgender or nonbinary. Many of these trans youth experience high levels of negative mental health symptoms due to anti-transgender stigma, discrimination and lack of family or peer support. A 2021 study found that as much as 72% of trans youth were depressed, and half had seriously considered suicide.
HEALTH
Fstoppers

Drink Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!

Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
HEALTH

