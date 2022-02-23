73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) jumped 63.1% to close at $0.80 on Tuesday after declining around 7% on Friday.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares surged 44.1% to close at $6.47 on Tuesday.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares climbed 43.8% to settle at $35.47. Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) agreed to acquire electric powertrain solutions provider Meritor for about $3.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) surged 27.4% to close at $0.7901.

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) rose 26.1% to close at $3.96.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 22.3% to close at $4.23. The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Ocugen's investigational new drug application seeking approval to conduct testing of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the U.S.

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) climbed 19% to close at $17.83. Arteris is expected release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) rose 18.9% to settle at $1.26.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) climbed 18% to close at $28.66 after Truist Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $55.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) gained 16.6% to settle at $7.64. Vallon Pharmaceuticals recently reported FY21 net loss of $9.3 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 15.3% to close at $20.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by Veritas Capital.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 14.9% to close at $3.39.

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) jumped 14.8% to close at $4.88.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 14.8% to settle at $2.64.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 14.3% to close at $0.4332 after EF Hutton initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) climbed 13.5% to close at $4.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) climbed 13.2% to settle at $29.98.

IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) rose 12.5% to close at $4.15.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDIB) surged 12.3% to close at $21.55.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) gained 12.3% to close at $25.08 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $35 price target.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 10.2% to close at $92.90 after Trump's new social media app Truth Social launched on Apple's App Store on Sunday. Digital World Acquisition is the SPAC partner of former President Donald Trump's social media startup.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) gained 8.5% to close at $6.36 as the company disclosed positive data for NXP900 in Triple Negative Breast Cancer preclinical models with an Integrin-Linked Kinase loss.

Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC) shares rose 6.9% to close at $10.77.

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) rose 6.4% to close at $19.99 after gaining around 4% on Friday.

Losers

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares tumbled 55.2% to settle at $0.2310 on Tuesday after the company announced entry into an agreement for a registered direct placement of approximately $10 million ordinary shares and warrants.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dipped 40.8% to close at $2.53 on Tuesday after the company reported entry into agreement for registered direct offering of approximately $5.66 million of class A common shares.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares declined 39.8% to close at $0.13. Zosano Pharma recently announced pricing of a $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 32.6% to close at $2.60. The FDA placed a clinical hold on Homology Medicines’ pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 from the FDA. An official clinical hold letter is expected within 30 days.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) shares fell 30.6% to settle at $4.5650. The FDA provided Allarity Therapeutics with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for a marketing application for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 28.4% to close at $10.29 after the company announced changes to its clinical leadership team.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 24.4% to close at $4.98.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) fell 23.4% to close at $2.06.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 22.8% to close at $8.14 after the company said it would be reporting in its 10-K that the SEC has opened investigations relating to the company and CEO Andrew Wiederhorn.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 22.8% to close at $0.22. The company recently released Q3 results.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 22.3% to close at $3.00.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 22.1% to close at $9.18.

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) dropped 20% to close at $14.40 mid a continued selloff following last week's surge.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) fell 19.4% to close at $30.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) dropped 19.3% to settle at $1.34.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 18.6% to close at $0.7901.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dipped 18.4% to settle at $0.4302.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 18.2% to settle at $37.64 after dipping 50% on Friday.

Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) fell 17.2% to close at $6.51.

Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE: OZ) fell 17% to close at $78.09.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 17% to close at $2.10.

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) dropped 17% to settle at $19.76 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) fell 17% to close at $2.63. Biodesix recently announced preliminary Q4 sales of $6.8 million.

LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) dipped 16.8% to settle at $0.4914.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) fell 16.6% to close at $2.3350.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares fell 16.2% to close at $13.70 after dipping 43% on Friday.

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dropped 16% to close at $2.21.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) shares fell 15.6% to close at $3.15 after tumbling 11% on Friday.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) dropped 15.5% to settle at $9.69.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) fell 15.4% to close at $1.21.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) fell 15.1% to settle at $5.58.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 15.1% to close at $0.2971. Hycroft reported preliminary FY21 operating results.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) fell 14.8% to close at $22.59. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) dipped 14.5% to close at $1.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) fell 14.3% to close at $6.41.

Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 14.1% to settle at $3.10 after declining around 8% on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares slipped 14.1% to close at $7.96.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.99.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) dipped 12.7% to close at $3.98.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 11.9% to close at $39.42. Yandex recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $1.485 billion.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares declined 9.2% to close at $0.1854.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 8.6% to close at $1.06. Creative Realities recently finalized merger with Reflect Systems.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 8.4% to close at $0.9345 after dipping 12% on Friday. Team recently revealed a series of transactions in its effort to refinance capital structure.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) dropped 7.9% to close at $3.2339.

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) fell 7.7% to close at $0.8284. LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin recently acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.94.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) fell 7.4% to close at $17.54 after declining 8% on Friday.

QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 6.5% to close at $6.76.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares fell 5.3% to close at $2.85. Modular Medical recently reported pricing of $15 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 4.1% to settle at $821.53 from pressure in the overall market as investors weighed the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. Tesla, meanwhile, continues to add numerous Supercharger locations across the country.