73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) jumped 63.1% to close at $0.80 on Tuesday after declining around 7% on Friday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares surged 44.1% to close at $6.47 on Tuesday.
  • Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares climbed 43.8% to settle at $35.47. Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) agreed to acquire electric powertrain solutions provider Meritor for about $3.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash.
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) surged 27.4% to close at $0.7901.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) rose 26.1% to close at $3.96.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 22.3% to close at $4.23. The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Ocugen’s investigational new drug application seeking approval to conduct testing of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the U.S.
  • Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) climbed 19% to close at $17.83. Arteris is expected release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) rose 18.9% to settle at $1.26.
  • Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) climbed 18% to close at $28.66 after Truist Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $55.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) gained 16.6% to settle at $7.64. Vallon Pharmaceuticals recently reported FY21 net loss of $9.3 million.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 15.3% to close at $20.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by Veritas Capital.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 14.9% to close at $3.39.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) jumped 14.8% to close at $4.88.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 14.8% to settle at $2.64.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 14.3% to close at $0.4332 after EF Hutton initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) climbed 13.5% to close at $4.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) climbed 13.2% to settle at $29.98.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) rose 12.5% to close at $4.15.
  • Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDIB) surged 12.3% to close at $21.55.
  • Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) gained 12.3% to close at $25.08 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $35 price target.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 10.2% to close at $92.90 after Trump's new social media app Truth Social launched on Apple’s App Store on Sunday. Digital World Acquisition is the SPAC partner of former President Donald Trump’s social media startup.
  • Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) gained 8.5% to close at $6.36 as the company disclosed positive data for NXP900 in Triple Negative Breast Cancer preclinical models with an Integrin-Linked Kinase loss.
  • Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC) shares rose 6.9% to close at $10.77.
  • BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) rose 6.4% to close at $19.99 after gaining around 4% on Friday.

Losers

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares tumbled 55.2% to settle at $0.2310 on Tuesday after the company announced entry into an agreement for a registered direct placement of approximately $10 million ordinary shares and warrants.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dipped 40.8% to close at $2.53 on Tuesday after the company reported entry into agreement for registered direct offering of approximately $5.66 million of class A common shares.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares declined 39.8% to close at $0.13. Zosano Pharma recently announced pricing of a $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 32.6% to close at $2.60. The FDA placed a clinical hold on Homology Medicines’ pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 from the FDA. An official clinical hold letter is expected within 30 days.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) shares fell 30.6% to settle at $4.5650. The FDA provided Allarity Therapeutics with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for a marketing application for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 28.4% to close at $10.29 after the company announced changes to its clinical leadership team.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 24.4% to close at $4.98.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) fell 23.4% to close at $2.06.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 22.8% to close at $8.14 after the company said it would be reporting in its 10-K that the SEC has opened investigations relating to the company and CEO Andrew Wiederhorn.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 22.8% to close at $0.22. The company recently released Q3 results.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 22.3% to close at $3.00.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 22.1% to close at $9.18.

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) dropped 20% to close at $14.40 mid a continued selloff following last week's surge.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) fell 19.4% to close at $30.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) dropped 19.3% to settle at $1.34.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 18.6% to close at $0.7901.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dipped 18.4% to settle at $0.4302.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 18.2% to settle at $37.64 after dipping 50% on Friday.

Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) fell 17.2% to close at $6.51.

Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE: OZ) fell 17% to close at $78.09.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 17% to close at $2.10.

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) dropped 17% to settle at $19.76 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) fell 17% to close at $2.63. Biodesix recently announced preliminary Q4 sales of $6.8 million.

LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) dipped 16.8% to settle at $0.4914.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) fell 16.6% to close at $2.3350.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares fell 16.2% to close at $13.70 after dipping 43% on Friday.

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dropped 16% to close at $2.21.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) shares fell 15.6% to close at $3.15 after tumbling 11% on Friday.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) dropped 15.5% to settle at $9.69.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) fell 15.4% to close at $1.21.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) fell 15.1% to settle at $5.58.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 15.1% to close at $0.2971. Hycroft reported preliminary FY21 operating results.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) fell 14.8% to close at $22.59. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) dipped 14.5% to close at $1.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) fell 14.3% to close at $6.41.

Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 14.1% to settle at $3.10 after declining around 8% on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares slipped 14.1% to close at $7.96.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.99.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) dipped 12.7% to close at $3.98.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 11.9% to close at $39.42. Yandex recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $1.485 billion.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares declined 9.2% to close at $0.1854.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 8.6% to close at $1.06. Creative Realities recently finalized merger with Reflect Systems.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 8.4% to close at $0.9345 after dipping 12% on Friday. Team recently revealed a series of transactions in its effort to refinance capital structure.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) dropped 7.9% to close at $3.2339.

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) fell 7.7% to close at $0.8284. LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin recently acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.94.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) fell 7.4% to close at $17.54 after declining 8% on Friday.

QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 6.5% to close at $6.76.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares fell 5.3% to close at $2.85. Modular Medical recently reported pricing of $15 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 4.1% to settle at $821.53 from pressure in the overall market as investors weighed the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. Tesla, meanwhile, continues to add numerous Supercharger locations across the country.

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
