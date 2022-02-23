Ireland to face India for first time in nearly four years

Fully vaccinated British travellers could soon be able to enter EU countries without any need for pre-departure Covid testing.The same policy shift would also see children aged six to 18 who have not yet had their second dose of the vaccine allowed into the EU, provided they can show a negative PCR test result. The change in rules for travellers from countries outside the EU are set to be passed by the European Council today, reports The Telegraph, and are expected to take effect on 1 March.The hope is that the move will simplify travel across the bloc, replacing the...

