Ireland to face India for first time in nearly four years

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland are set to face India in a T20 international this summer as part of their preparations for this year's World Cup in Australia. The Irish have not faced India in any format...

www.bbc.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
