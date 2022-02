Online payments solutions provider PayU on Tuesday (Feb. 15) debuted two credit solutions for Romanian shoppers, according to a company announcement. Bucharest-based online retailer eMAG is the first partner to offer its customers the opportunity to either postpone a payment or to pay in four installments for all categories of products through PayU’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, either on its own site or for products sold on the eMAG Marketplace.

